Protecting Your Money: Beware of scams, especially if they seem 'too good to be true'

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Lauren Dietz says she enjoys drinking Evian Water. So when she received a text message on her phone, from an unknown source, allegedly about Evian, she thought it was too good to be true.

The text message Dietz received asked if she would allow Evian Water to place a small promotional sticker on her vehicle and get paid $500 a week for doing it.

"But because it was such a good offer, I thought, let me just see what this is about," she said.

Dietz was in. About a week later, she received a notice in the mail.

"[They said] that I had to pick up a Priority Mail at the Post Office."

When she picked it up, it was a letter explaining what they wanted her to do to complete the offer. They also enclosed a check with the letter.

It was for $2,600, but it wasn't for Dietz. It was for the person who would put the wrap on her car.

Wait a minute Dietz thought. So she called Evian. Was this legit?

"The answer was definitely not. Don't participate, and please report it to the Better Business Bureau as a scam," she remembers the Evian representative telling her.

"So what are your emotions," we asked. "Your thoughts when you realize, hey, these people are trying to scam me?"

That question was met with a good hearty laugh from Dietz.

But wait. Was the person who sent this letter trying to scare Dietz into doing what it said to do? Was this a threat? The portion of the letter is included below.

If upon receipt of this envelope, your delay in texting or sending an email confirming you've received your package, then a phone call will be put through to you, and a follow-up visit to your address on file by our TASK Force Team to retrieve the envelope.

"I do remember looking up and looking out, like, oh my God, are they watching me now ?" Dietz recalled.

Much to her relief, nothing has happened since. She's contacted Corpus Christi Police, who recommended she contact the Better Business Bureau. She has.

They say they're hearing about a lot of scams these days. People are desperate for money, so they're preying on the elderly.

As always, whenever something sounds or looks too good to be true…it probably is. Check with family or close friends before you become a victim. Then notify local law enforcement.