President Biden to address Congress at the state of the union speech

The President said he would send a message directly to the American public about his vision for the country and his political future.

Topics the President will go over, include: record-low unemployment, rebuilding the nation's infrastructure and lowering prescription drug prices, and making changes to address the challenges.

Such as rising tensions with China after the U.S. shot down its surveillance balloon.

Facing a divided congress, the President will call for bipartisanship.

He's going to talk about how we can finish the job and keep getting things done over the next 2 years,” Kate Bedingfeld said, the White House Communication Director.

Arkansas Governor and former Trump administration press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders will have a republican response following President Biden's address.

And a Trump 2024 campaign source confirms the former President will release a video response right after President Biden's state of the union address concludes.

According to NBC news, guests will sit with the first lady and second gentleman, including Tire Nichols's parents, scientists looking into fusion research, abortion rights advocates and gun safety advocates.

The state of the union begins at 8:00 p.m. on Feb.7.