President Biden calls on Congress to pass an assault weapons and high-capacity magazines legislation

President Biden issued a statement Monday calling on Congress to pass an assault weapon and high-capacity magazine ban and legislation that raises the minimum purchasing age to 21 years old.

In Kansas, three deputies and a highway patrol trooper were hurt, and a wanted suspect was killed in a shootout in Dodge city, according to a spokesperson for the Kansas bureau of investigation.

And in Johnstown, Pennsylvania, police said a man was shot and killed by a suspect who ran from the scene. Those were among the gun violence incidents reported Monday and it has some lawmakers in Washington, D.C., calling for action.

"While the Senate passed bipartisan gun safety legislation last year, and that was a very welcome move, more should be done," said Sen. Chuck Schumer, D-New York.

In June, President Biden signed into law the first major gun safety legislation passed in decades. The measures failed to ban any weapons, but it includes funding for school safety and state crisis intervention programs.

A 2022 study from the American Academy of Pediatrics said firearm injuries are the leading cause of death for people under the age of 24 in the United States.

