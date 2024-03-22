Portland resident experiences drainage issues that could benefit Green Lake Dam

PORTLAND, Tx — The Green Lake Dam is complete. It took three years to repair after it collapsed. But some say there is still a problem that hasn't been addressed.

"The Green Lake Dam is finished,” Pine Hurst Avenue homeowner Robert Lopez said.

The last time Lopez saw the Green Lake Dam filled with water was back in 2021. That same year it collapsedleaving country club neighbors wondering what would be done.

"A lot of animals suffered because of the collapse because that was their home,” he said.

Lopez lives right next to the Northshore Country Club golf course. While repairs were completed back in December, Lopez said there are still some issues that need to be addressed by the golf course.

He showed KRIS 6 News that the drainage connected to his property has been blocked by overgrown trees and grass, preventing water to flow into Green Lake. He's claiming this is because of the country club.

"I have invested in this property knocking down trees because they were dead. I would say I’ve spent over $4,000 over the last 10 years because of the negligence of the country club,” Lopez said.

The bottom line is Lopez just wants the drainage issue to be resolved.

"If everything is taken care of that goes into the Green Lake. The lake will be full of water like before when I moved here in 2007,” Lopez said. “It benefits them to water the golf course for free from rainfall water. It's a win-win situation for everyone.”

KRIS 6 News reached out to the Northshore Country Club. The manager Daryl Genzer said for nearly three years, they had to pay for water to irrigate the golf course.

As for Lopez’ concerns, Genzer said it’s not his responsibility. He said it's the San Pat county drainage district that's responsible.