Over the counter hearing aids will impact people and local businesses

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Soon, millions of Americans will be able to purchase hearing aids over the counter.

The Food and Drug Administration authorized a new rule that will improve public access to hearing aids.

People who already have this device tell Action 10 News it will help others who suffer from a similar situation.

“The world we live in is so loud. I think young people are damaged as well,” said Janis Crowe.

Crowe lives at the Mirador Retirement Community. She said since she's had her hearing aid, her quality of life has improved.

"I have had my hearing aid— Only one, for two weeks,” Crowe said.

She first looked into getting some hearing aids several years ago, but they were too expensive.

"I must say that the pricing in that setting was quite expensive. One of the reasons I thought, I’m not ready to do that,” she said.

She feels lucky to be one of the few people to purchase her hearing aid through Medicare, she knows that's not everyone’s situation.

Dr. Danielle Tate an Audiologist in Corpus Christi said some of her clients have spent up to $10,000 on hearing aids.

"Obviously not everyone is a candidate. If you have no symptoms there's no sense in putting a hearing aid on you because you have to be careful. You don't want to cause hearing loss by misfitting someone,” she said.

This leads Tate to some concerns.

"There are some follow-up issues, maintenance and wear, and tear and warranties and things like that,” said Tate.

Hearing aids are not a one size fits all, depending on the severity of hearing loss. It must be adjusted to a person's liking. All so their hearing can improve Tate added.

She expects her business to flourish when hearing aids become available over the counter.

"The more people who are positively treated with hearing loss. Is only a good thing,” Tate said.

Tate adds, that this new step to help Americans hear better will drive change and more people will feel comfortable visiting their nearest ear doctor to look for options.

