Man killed in Corpus Christi officer-involved-shooting

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi police said a man has died in an officer-involved shooting. Police said it started around 3:00 a.m. Tuesday, June 29, 2021, when officers received a call about someone breaking into cars on Quetzal St. in Flour Bluff.

When officers arrived, they said the man ran off and started shooting at the police. Two officers returned fire, hitting the man. He was taken to the hospital, where he later died. One officer received non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to an area hospital.

The two officers involved have been placed on paid administrative, in accordance with department practice and policy. The names of those involved have not been released.

