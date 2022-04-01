Off-duty Texas deputy killed while shielding wife from gunfire

HOUSTON, Texas — An off-duty Harris County sheriff's deputy was killed late Thursday after a gunfight occurred in a parking lot of a grocery store.

Darren Almendarez was shopping with his wife for his sister's upcoming birthday at about 8:40 p.m. when he was shot shielding his wife from gunfire.

Almendarez approached three men whom he suspected of trying to either steal his truck or its catalytic converter. Shortly afterwards, gunfire was exchanged with two of the three suspects being struck.

“Absolutely heartbroken,” Harris County Judge Linda Hidalgo said in a Tweet about Almendarez's death. “My heart goes out to all our law enforcement family and to his loved ones.”

The shooting occurred in the parking lot at 2929 FM 1960 near Aldine Westfield, according to Chief Deputy Edison Toquica.

A video of the scene shows the large amount the gunfire; what is believed to be the suspects' car has its windshield ridden with bullet holes.

Two of the three suspects drove themselves to a hospital where they were detained. One is in critical condition while the second remains stable. The third suspect is still at large.

Almendarez served for the Harris County Sheriff's Office for 23 years and was assigned to the auto theft division. He is survived by his wife and two children from a previous marriage.

"At a personal level and as sheriff, that's evil. We've got evil individuals that are out there," Sheriff Ed Gonzale said of the shooting.

Almendarez is the fourth death of a law enforcement officer in Harris County this year.