Nueces County Sheriff's Office shut down ACES Up game room

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The ACES Up game room on Wooldridge Road near Roddfield Road has been shut down by the Nueces County Sheriff's Office shut it down.

"If they're operating illegally without a permit then we don't need to make an illegal gambling, case we will just go shut them down because they don't have the right to operate,” Nueces County Chief Deputy David Cook said.

Cook said the Sheriff's Department raided the establishment on Wednesday because they were violating the county's game room ordinance.

"The owner was not eligible to be issued a permit for their game room because of a criminal history issue,” he said.

ACES Up was denied a permit and the owners failed to file an appeal.

"They were ordered to cease and desist operations and we were getting information from the public that they were in operation,” Cook said.

In January, Nueces County took action and created an ordinance that required game room owners to have a permit in order to operate. Since then, Cook said they’ve shut down three game rooms for operating without a permit.

"We went in with several of our deputies when we got there, there was two people gambling. They were identified and released,” Cook said.

Meanwhile, the county is preparing to issue a warrant for the arrest of the owner. She will be charged with violating a game room ordinance which is a class a misdemeanor.

Chief Cook said there are currently three game rooms operating with the proper permits in the county. They are currently reviewing applications for four to five other game rooms.

Chief Cook said to contact the Nueces County Sheriff's Department at (361) 887-2222 if there is suspicion of an illegal game room.