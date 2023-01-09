Nueces County Junior Livestock welcomes new student participants

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Floyd is a horse competing for a blue ribbon.

His owner Pax Morgan said for the last 4 months he’s been training Floyd and learning a few things along the way.

“I learned to be more confident and improve my memory because you have to learn the pattern,” Morgan said.

At 13-years old, Morgan decided to do something different, and it didn’t bother him to be the only boy in his division.

“I wanted to ride a horse for the first-time last summer. I just started loving the sport and then I decided to do western pleasure,” Morgan said.

The Nueces County Junior Livestock Show President, Sharee Weaver tells KRIS 6 News this year there’s new faces including Morgan.

“It’s just teaching the kids a lot of responsibilities and it’s so great to see all the talent Nueces County has,” Weaver said.

What starts off as an extracurricular activity for these school-aged participants can turn into an opportunity.

“We always welcome buyers. We’ve always had buyers who have supported this show for many years. Some of the buyers who were here when I competed are still here,” Weaver said.

Weaver hopes to see more bids and support for the youth of Nueces County.

For a full list of events, click here.