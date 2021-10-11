Nominate your favorite teacher to win free Dunkin' coffee for a year

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Do you have a hardworking, coffee loving teacher in your life who you think deserves something special for all they do?

Nominate them for Dunkin’ Donuts “Raise a Cup to Teachers” sweepstakes, where your favorite teacher will have the opportunity to win free coffee for a year and a Dunkin’ coffee break!

Dunkin' says the coffee break will be a delivery of $300 worth of Dunkin’ products for the school. The free coffee for a year prize will be fulfilled in Dunkin’ gift cards in the amount of $598. Additionally, Dunkin’ is providing the first 50 teachers nominated with 200 $1 Medium Hot or Iced Coffee VIP cards to share with the school’s staff. The VIP Cards are valid through Monday, November 15.

You can nominate your deserving educator until Friday, October 15 by using this link: https://www.dunkinpromotion.com/teacherwest . You can nominate up to three teachers.

"Dunkin’ is honored to provide this fun reward for teachers to fuel up as a thank you for providing quality education to our local students,” said Dunkin’ Field Marketing Manager Shannon Durkin in a release.