HOUSTON — A pig is back home safe in Houston, after leading Animal Control on a chase Monday.

The 9-month-old pig named Bacon escaped after someone left the door of the house open.

The young swine ended up in a neighbor’s backyard and was fed crackers until Animal Control arrived with a catchpole to contain him.

Bacon was taken to an animal shelter before being taken home.

His owner may face a citation for having a pig within city limits.