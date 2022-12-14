Watch Now
NewsNational News

Actions

USPS unveils stamp honoring late civil rights leader Rep. John Lewis

john lewis.jpg
U.S. Postal Service via AP
This image provided by the U.S. Postal Service on Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022, shows a new postage stamp honoring the late congressman and civil rights giant John Lewis. (U.S. Postal Service via AP)
john lewis.jpg
Posted at 3:26 PM, Dec 14, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-14 16:26:16-05

The United States Postal Service recently unveiled seven new subjects that will be honored next year with a stamp, including the late civil rights leader and Congressman John Lewis.

The stamp will feature a portrait of Lewis, who passed away on July 17, 2020, which Marco Grob took for a 2013 issue of Time Magazine.

"Devoted to equality and justice for all Americans, Lewis spent more than 30 years in Congress steadfastly defending and building on key civil rights gains that he had helped achieve in the 1960s," USPS said in a news release.

The selvage attached to the stamp will feature a picture Steve Schapiro took of Lewis in 1963 outside a workshop about a nonviolent protest in Clarksdale, Mississippi, the USPS said.

"Even in the face of hatred and violence, as well as some 45 arrests, Lewis remained resolute in his commitment to what he liked to call 'good trouble,'" USPS said.

Other subjects that the USPS said will be featured on a stamp include the art of the skateboard, the Florida Everglades, author and illustrator Tomie dePaola, the Northern Cardinal, four bridges scattered throughout the U.S., and what life looks like under a microscope.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
ELECTION 2022

ELECTION 2022