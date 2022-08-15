Watch Now
Sen. Graham must testify in Georgia election investigation

Andrew Harnik/AP
Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., questions Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson during a Senate Judiciary Committee confirmation hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, March 22, 2022. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
Posted at 9:26 AM, Aug 15, 2022
A judge in Georgia denied Sen. Lindsey Graham's request to avoid testifying in an investigation into the 2020 presidential election in Fulton County.

Prosecutors say Graham called election officials in Georgia at least two times after the election about unfounded voter fraud allegations.

The senator from South Carolina said he had the right to call election officials because of his legislative role in certifying the Electoral College.

"I was Chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee and had to vote on certifying an election," Graham said last week when discussing the subpoena to testify.

In the ruling, the judge said, "The District Attorney has shown extraordinary circumstances and a special need for Senator Graham’s testimony on issues relating to alleged attempts to influence or disrupt the lawful administration of Georgia’s 2022 elections."

Graham has not publicly commented on Monday's ruling. However, he said last week that he would continue to fight the subpoena to testify.

