Zelenskyy: 1,000 civilians are trapped in steel mill in Ukraine's Mariupol amid fighting

(KYIV, Ukraine) — About 1,000 civilians have been trapped at a steel mill in Mariupol along with Ukrainian soldiers, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Wednesday.

“Behind the backs of our guys in Mariupol there are around a thousand civilians, including women and children,” he said after talks with European Council President Charles Michel.

Zelenskyy added that Russia has stonewalled Ukraine’s attempts to negotiate a safe exit for them. “We are open to different formats of exchange of our people for Russian people, Russian military that they have left behind," he said.

Ukraine also has tried to get Russia to agree on a humanitarian corridor to evacuate the 120,000 people who Zelenskyy said remain under siege in Mariupol.