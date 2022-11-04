Recalled AirWick air fresheners pose laceration hazard

The Consumer Product Safety Commission said that a batch of AirWick air fresheners could pose a laceration and injury hazard, prompting its recall.

The CPSC said the recalled air fresheners are “missing a corrosion inhibitor, which can lead to corrosion and rupture of the metal can and expulsion of the contents, posing injury and laceration hazards.” Corroded air fresheners can also leak, which can cause skin and eye irritation on contact, the CPSC added.

The products were sold in 8-ounce aerosol cans in “Fresh Linen” scent (blue and white can, white cap, green Airwick logo, UPC 0-62338-74734-7) and “Fresh Waters” scent (green and white can, white cap, green Airwick logo, UPC 0-62338-77002-4) with batch code B22077-NJ and date code 18/03/22.

AirWick’s parent company Reckitt is offering customers a free replacement.

“Consumers should contact Reckitt to submit a photo of the recalled can, along with their contact information and written confirmation that they will dispose of the can to receive a voucher for a free replacement,” the CPSC said.

Customers can go to a website to receive the voucher.

Retailers including Dollar Tree, True Value and Cumberland Farms sold the products from March through September for about $1.25.

There have been five reported incidents among the recalled products, but they did not cause any injuries.