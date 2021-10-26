Rapper Snoop Dogg mourning mother, Beverly Tate

LOS ANGELES, Calif. — Snoop Dogg is mourning the loss of his mother, Beverly Tate.

The rapper announced her death in a series of Instagram posts on Sunday.

In a photo of his mom with a bouquet of flowers, Snoop wrote, “Thank u god for giving me an angel for a mother. TWMA.” That means “‘til we meet again.”

In another post, the artist and entrepreneur played his song “I Love My Momma” over a photo of him and Tate.

And at a concert in Boston on Monday, CBS News reports that Snoop played the song “Stand By Me” and dedicated it to his mother.

Snoop revealed his mother was ill and in a hospital in June, saying “Happy Sunday. Me and my brothers went to c mama today and she opened up her eyes to c us and let us know she still fighting.”

It’s unclear at this time what his mother died of.

Snoop recently made headlines when he was announced as one of the halftime show performers for the upcoming Super Bowl in February. He’ll be joined on stage by Dr. Dre, Eminem, Mary J. Blige, and Kendrick Lamar.