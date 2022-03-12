Police warn of growing 'Assassin' game trend among teenagers

A police department has raised new concerns about a popular live-action game called "Assassin" that is being played by teens. In the game, a team of players is assigned a target who they "assassinate" using fake weapons.

"It is a growing concern, as the trend is becoming more popular in Colorado, especially," said Amber Luttrell, public information officer for the Erie Police Department in Colorado. "We would like if caregivers are noticing that children want access to a mock weapon, the Orbeez kind of bullets that go in these weapons. Those are something that would spark a conversation so that parents, caregivers can ask curiosity questions."

The concern comes amid a growing trend on social media platforms, like TikTok, in which dangerous and illegal behavior is encouraged. In California, several teenagers were arrested for shooting toys called Orbeez out of projectiles. In Utah, teens were arrested for similar behavior.

"Engaging in this game could have dire consequences," said Luttrell. "The thrill of the game could impede judgment, and participants may be oblivious to how their behavior could be viewed by community members with individuals with weapons, often chasing others on foot or in vehicles."

In an email from Erie police, the department said it has not received any reports of the game being played in Erie. However, the department recognized the season for tricks and senior pranks is fast approaching.

This story was originally published by Sloan Dickey of KMGH in Denver, Colorado.