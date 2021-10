BOISE, Idaho (KIVI) — Two people were killed in a shooting at a mall in Boise, Idaho on Monday, authorities said.

Police said four others were injured before the suspected shooter was taken into custody.

Among the injured is a police officer, according to police.

A motive for the shooting has not been revealed.

Special agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) from the Boise field office are assisting Boise Police in the investigation.