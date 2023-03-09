Watch Now
NewsNational News

Actions

NBA player Ja Morant won't face charges in firearm case

Grizzlies Nuggets Basketball
David Zalubowski/AP
Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) and Denver Nuggets guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (5) in the second half of an NBA basketball game Friday, March 3, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Grizzlies Nuggets Basketball
Posted at 6:50 PM, Mar 08, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-08 19:50:36-05

Police confirmed Wednesday that Memphis Grizzlies point guard Ja Morant will not face any charges after an investigation into possible wrongdoing when video circulated online showing him allegedly brandishing a firearm at a Colorado bar.

Glendale Police said that on March 4, members of the media notified authorities of a video showing the NBA player holding a gun by the "butt end" for "several seconds" while at a Shotgun Willies bar and gentleman's club.

Police said there were no calls to the nightclub regarding a weapon "of any type" and "no disturbances were reported, and no citizens or patrons of the club came forward to make a complaint."

Police concluded their investigation and said that a firearm was never located. There was not enough evidence to charge anyone with a crime, Colorado authorities said.

Morant will reportedly remain away from the team as his suspension is extended for the at least the next four games, the Grizzlies confirmed. Those games include matches against the Golden State Warriors, the Dallas Mavericks and the Miami Heat.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
ELECTION 2022

ELECTION 2022