Twenty-five cars became stuck in the mud in California’s San Bernardino Mountains last weekend.

Heavy rains in southern California triggered a mudslide that enveloped roadways. The mudslide also forced Highway 38 to close.

No injuries were reported and most of the vehicles were removed. Officials reported that 2,000 cubic yards of debris was removed from the highway.

The same area was impacted by a massive September 2021 wildfire.