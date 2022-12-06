Judge allows Oregon's voter-approved gun control measure to take effect

A federal judge will reportedly allow a ban on high-capacity gun magazines to go into effect in Oregon.

According to The Associated Press, U.S. District Judge Karin Immergut ruled in favor of the ban, which was passed by voters.

Measure 114 passed with 50.7% of the vote in November. It requires gun buyers to pass a safety training course and background check. It also prohibits the purchase of large-capacity magazines, which is defined as "more than 10 rounds of ammunition and allows a shooter to keep firing without having to pause to reload."

The measure was supported by gun safety advocates. However, it was opposed by gun rights activists. Numerous county sheriffs said they would not enforce the law because they claim it's in violation of the Second Amendment.

The Oregon Firearms Federation said in a statement obtained by The Associated Press that it was disappointed in the ruling and would be looking into its options.

“But for now, unless something really unexpected happens, understand that your rights will be, once again, seriously eroded starting Thursday,” the group stated.