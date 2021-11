If you've been using TikTok in the U.S. before October, you might be entitled to money from a $92 million class-action lawsuit against the company.

To file a claim, you can go to TikTokdataprivacysettlement.com.

According to court documents, TikTok's parent company ByteDance denied they illegally collected and used personal data from its users.

You do not have to live in Illinois to claim your share of the settlement.

But if you live in Illinois, you could claim up to six times more money.