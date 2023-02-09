Flight restrictions in place ahead of the Super Bowl

PHOENIX, Ariz. (KNXV) — Some law enforcement officials will be keeping an eye on the Super Bowl from the sky.

Air and Marine Operations, which is a part of Customs and Border Patrol, will be above State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona on Sunday.

"The tactics and techniques used for Super Bowl LVII are not different than what we do at the border, however, the terrain at the border is austere and it's more dangerous than what we're doing here,” said Jose Muriente, deputy director of Air and Marine Operations

The cameras, equipped with night vision and heat monitoring, are able to relay live pictures to a mobile command center on the ground.

“If anything gets out of control, we're able to get our special response teams,” Muriente said.

The Federal Aviation Administration put in place a no-drone zone that expands across downtown Phoenix.

“If a drone goes down the intake there, we no longer have an engine,” said Major Robert Barlow, who is part of the massive Super Bowl security detail.

On the day of the game, flight restrictions span two miles around the stadium.

Then, an hour before the game, FAA flight restrictions range from 30 miles around the area, up to 18,000 feet.

If someone breaches the secured airspace, they could face criminal penalties or a $30,000 fine.

This story was originally reported on abc15.com.