Ex-Epstein worker says she 'never' saw misconduct by Maxwell

NEW YORK (AP) — A former office worker for financier Jeffrey Epstein has testified at Ghislaine Maxwell’s sex abuse trial that she didn't witness misconduct by Maxwell during the six years she worked with her.

The testimony Thursday was the first by a defense witness.

Cristina Espinosa testified that she never worked at any of Epstein's homes. The prosecution contends Espinosa's testimony is irrelevant because she wasn't present where the victims said they were abused.

Four women have testified that they were teens when they became victims of a sex-abuse scheme devised by Maxwell and Epstein.

Maxwell's attorneys believe their client is being made a scapegoat since Epstein killed himself.

The British socialite's trial is moving along more quickly than originally expected. The judge now says the jury will likely get the case on Monday after closing arguments.

Maxwell faces up to 70 years in prison if convicted on all six counts of conspiracy and sex trafficking charges.