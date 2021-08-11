Watch
CDC urges COVID-19 vaccines during pregnancy as delta surges

Charles Krupa/AP
FILE - In this May 7, 2020 file photo, a pregnant woman wearing a face mask and gloves holds her belly as she waits in line for groceries at St. Mary's Church in Waltham, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, file)
Virus Outbreak-Pregnant Women
Posted at 11:38 AM, Aug 11, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-11 12:38:55-04

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is urging all pregnant women to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

The advice comes as hospitals in hot spots around the U.S. see disturbing numbers of unvaccinated mothers-to-be seriously ill with the virus.

The CDC recommendation echoes recent guidance from top obstetrician groups.

The agency had previously encouraged pregnant women to consider vaccination.

Pregnant women run a higher risk of severe illness from the coronavirus. But their vaccination rates are low.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

