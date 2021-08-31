Watch
80-pound pet cougar kept illegally removed from apartment in Bronx

AP
This photo provided by New York’s Bronx Zoo shows an 11-month-old, 80-pound cougar that was removed from an apartment, in the Bronx borough of New York, where she was being kept illegally as a pet, animal welfare officials said Monday, Aug. 30, 2021. The cougar, nicknamed Sasha, spent the weekend at the Bronx Zoo receiving veterinary care and is now headed to the Turpentine Creek Wildlife Refuge in Arkansas, officials said. (Bronx Zoo photo via AP)
Posted at 12:56 PM, Aug 31, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-31 13:56:57-04

An 80-pound cougar was removed from an apartment in the Bronx by officials Thursday who says she was kept as a pet illegally.

According to a Humane Society of the United States press release, the 11-month-old female was surrendered to them by the owner.

The animal was then taken to the Bronx Zoo, "where she was cared for by veterinarians and animal care staff over the weekend."

She was then transported to an Arkansas animal sanctuary on Monday.

"This cougar is relatively lucky that her owners recognized a wild cat is not fit to live in an apartment or any domestic environment," Kelly Donithan, director of animal disaster response for the Humane Society of the United States, said in the news release. "The owner’s tears and nervous chirps from the cougar as we drove her away painfully drives home the many victims of this horrendous trade and myth that wild animals belong anywhere but the wild."

Donithan said the cat's removal from the residence was coordinated alongside the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation, the New York Police Department, and zoo officials.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
