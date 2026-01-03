‘Full wrath of American justice’: US announces capture of Venezuela's Maduro

The United States conducted a “large-scale strike” early Saturday in Venezuela and captured its president, Nicolás Maduro, flying him and his wife out of the country, President Donald Trump said. Trump said he will hold a news conference at 11 a.m. EST Saturday.

Videos showed multiple explosions and low-flying aircraft in Caracas, the capital.

After the attack, U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi confirmed that Maduro would be tried in the United States. He had previously been indicted in 2020 for drug-related charges. At the time, the U.S. had offered up to a $15 million reward for Maduro's arrest; the U.S. had since increased the amount to $50 million.

“Nicolás Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, have been indicted in the Southern District of New York,” Bondi said. “Maduro has been charged with narco-terrorism conspiracy, cocaine importation conspiracy, possession of machine guns and destructive devices, and conspiracy to possess machine guns and destructive devices against the United States.”

Bondi added: “They will soon face the full wrath of American justice on American soil in American courts. On behalf of the entire U.S. Department of Justice, I would like to thank President Trump for having the courage to demand accountability on behalf of the American people, and a huge thank you to our brave military who conducted the incredible and highly successful mission to capture these two alleged international narco traffickers.”

President Trump said early Saturday on Fox News that Maduro and Flores were on the U.S. warship Iwo Jima.

"They'll be heading in to New York. The helicopters took them out, and they went by helicopter, a nice flight. I'm sure they loved it," Trump said. "But they've killed a lot of people, remember that. They killed a lot of people, even people in their own country. Today killed a lot of people to maintain the power."

Trump had suggested for weeks that the United States could conduct an attack in Venezuela after targeting boats accused of smuggling drugs.

It was unclear if members of Congress were consulted before Saturday’s pre-dawn attack.

Sen. Mike Lee said he spoke with Secretary of State Marco Rubio following the attacks, stating that “the kinetic action we saw tonight was deployed to protect and defend those executing the arrest warrant. This action likely falls within the president’s inherent authority under Article II of the Constitution to protect U.S. personnel from an actual or imminent attack.”

Venezuela’s reaction

Vice President Delcy Rodriguez expressed outrage over the strike and called on Trump to provide “proof of life” for Maduro.

“The Venezuelan people are outraged,” he said. “The birthplace of our liberator, the capital city of Caracas, was attacked. The capital city that saw the birth of the liberator of our great homeland, that saw the birth of the greatest man of our continent, has been violated, attacked and assaulted. In light of this brutal situation and this brutal attack, we do not know the whereabouts of President Nicolás Maduro and first lady Cilia Flores.”