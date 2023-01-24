YouTube Star Airrack and Pizza Hut break Guinness World Records title for 'World's Biggest Pizza'

LOS ANGELES — A nearly 14,000 square-foot Pizza Hut Big New Yorker pizza claimed the Guinness World Records title for World’s Largest Pizza with help from YouTube star Airrack Wednesday in Los Angeles.

The record-setting event marked both the return of Pizza Hut’s Big New Yorker pizza and Airrack hitting 10 million subscribers on Youtube.

“Thanks to my community, 2022 was a BIG year for our channel and I promised them that we’d break this record if they helped me hit 10 million subscribers on YouTube, so here we are delivering on that promise,” Eric Decker, also known as Airrack, said in a statement Friday. “To make it happen we had to team up with the most iconic — and my favorite — pizza brand to show that NO ONE OutPizzas the Hut.”

Pizza Hut announced last week that the restaurant’s 1990s offering, the Big New Yorker, would return due to popular demand at participating locations starting Feb. 1. The extra large pizza features foldable slices with a crispy crust.

“Our customers have been begging us to bring back the Big New Yorker for more than two decades, so we knew we had to do something big,” said Pizza Hut President David Graves. “That’s why we’re setting this Guinness World Records title with Airrack and fans to celebrate the return of this iconic pizza.”

The World’s Largest Pizza was made using the Big New Yorker pizza recipe, and covered a surface area of 13,990 square feet. It featured approximately 13,653 pounds of dough, 4,948 pounds of sweet marinara sauce, over 8,800 pounds of cheese, and approximately 630,496 regular and cupped pepperoni.

A time-lapse video shared by Airrack shows the pizza being assembled in long rows at the Los Angeles Convention Center. The pizza was assembled and topped, then baked in pieces on site. After setting the record, the pizza was donated to local charities.

