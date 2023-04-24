Workers from U.S. Embassy in Sudan evacuated amid special military operations

Gunfire could be heard overnight in Sudan's capital Khartoum, hours after U.S. special forces successfully evacuated dozens of American personnel from the embassy, including diplomatic workers and a U.S. marine attachment.

The state department says 100 U.S. troops were involved in executing the airlift operation, during which special forces flew Chinook helicopters from the small African country of Djibouti to a staging point in Ethiopia and then into Sudan’s capital of Khartoum.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken monitored the operation from Washington. Blinken said operations at the embassy, which include consular services, have been suspended.

President Biden said he is receiving regular updates from his team on their ongoing work to assist Americans in Sudan.

The state department says there are no immediate plans to evacuate the hundreds of U.S. civilians currently there.

"I am concerned about the safety and security of U.S. nationals who've been serving in humanitarian missions or in other ways across the country,” Delaware Democratic Senator Chris Coons said.

According to CBS News, republican house foreign affairs committee chair Michael McCaul said, "There will be consequences for those who interfere in the safe passage of American citizens."

More than 400 people, including one American, have been killed and thousands injured since fighting broke out earlier this month between two rival generals in Sudan.

