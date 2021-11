CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The career site Zippia analyzed Google search trends get the scoop on the nation's favorite Thanksgiving sides by state.

Mashed potatoes were the most preferred overall, with nine states including Massachusetts salivating over the spuds.

Bread was beloved by six states, from biscuits to hot rolls.

But it wasn't all carbs, however.

The south loves its collard greens.

As for us here in Texas, the favorite was creamed corn.

And for Arkansas, they love their white gravy.