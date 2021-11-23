Watch
Hallmark Christmas Movies: This Year’s ‘Countdown To Christmas’ Movie Marathon Starts Oct. 22
Posted at 10:46 AM, Nov 23, 2021
Do you have what it takes to be the 'Chief Holiday Cheermeister' this holiday season?

Reviews.org is looking for Santa's right-hand person; someone who loves watching holiday movies and listening to holiday music before Halloween and doesn't care who knows it!

If you think you're the one for the job, fill out an application to watch 25 holiday movies in 25 days for $2,500! If you are chosen, you will also receive one-year subscriptions to Netflix, Hulu, Disney+, Amazon Prime Video, HBO Max, Apple TV+, and Hallmark Movies Now.

You must be 18 or older, and you can apply now until December 3. The person selected for the job will be announced Dec. 10.

Don't be a cotton-headed ninny muggins! To apply for the best job of the holiday season, CLICK HERE.

