BENTONVILLE, Arkansas — Walmart says it is looking to hire 3,000 new employees.

The company is expanding its in-home delivery program and needs more drivers.

The program allows Walmart drivers to enter customers' homes.

Employees wear body cameras and place groceries in their refrigerators and also pick up returns.

The program only exists in a handful of cities right now, but it looking to expand to at least six more cities later this year.