Space-X launch pushed back until Sunday afternoon

KENNEDY SPACE CENTER, Florida — The next scheduled Space-X launch from the Kennedy Space Center has been delayed for a third time.

The most recent launch originally was scheduled for Halloween.

The latest delay is due to bad weather.

The Space-X Falcon rocket now is expected to head to space on Sunday afternoon.

The launch earlier had been delayed due to minor medical issues involving one of its crew members.

The initial launch was shelved because of bad weather.

When the rocket finally launches it will deliver the Space-X's three commercial crew members to the International Space Station.

While there, crew members will spend six months doing research and maintenance.