Report: Southwest offering vouchers to travelers affected by mass cancellations

According to a report from USA Today, Southwest Airlines is discreetly giving away vouchers ranging from $100-$250 dollars to travelers who were stranded last weekend during the airline’s mass cancellations.

USA Today says the vouchers are in addition to the refunds or flight credits airlines are required to pay when they cancel flights and passengers reject the airline’s rebooking options or none is available.

According to the report, Southwest sent its first batch of emails notifying customers about the travel vouchers on Wednesday.

If you don’t think the voucher is enough for the inconvenience and money you had to spend because of the flight cancellation, Gilbertson reports that Southwest via Twitter is very responsive to complaints.

https://www.usatoday.com/story/travel/airline-news/2021/10/13/southwest-airlines-canceled-flights-travel-voucher-apology/8437403002/