CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Halloween is right around the corner.

There's a potential pumpkin shortage materializing across the nation.

Experts say the shortage is yet another consequence of the COVID-related shipping crisis.

Extreme weather has also picked off pumpkins, crippling the global supply chain.

Of course, fewer pumpkins will mean higher prices for consumers.

The same goes for Halloween stores which are also being haunted by the shipping issues.