President Biden facing criticism after discovery of classified documents

President Biden is facing more criticism after the newest discovery of classified documents at his Delaware home after Republicans requested them.

The White House and the U.S. Secret Service both said they do not maintain those records because the Delaware home is a private residence.

This comes after close to a dozen documents were found at President Biden's private office in Washington D.C., including at least one document marked top secret. Two batches were later discovered at his Delaware home.

A special counsel will now review the storage of records discovered at both locations. The President's personal attorney insisted they cannot release certain details that are relevant to the investigation while it is ongoing.

"I mean this so wrong. This is another example of a two-tier system of justice in America. And this is one reason why Republicans are so outraged over this whole process and the hypocrisy of the Biden administration,” said Rep. James Comer (R-KY) Chairman, House Oversight and Accountability Committee.

President Biden has ignored questions from reporters regarding his handling of classified material.

But White House officials are defending the President, saying he takes the handling of classified documents seriously and claiming republicans are politicizing the issue.

