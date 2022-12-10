McDonald's releases holiday deals for 2022

Watch Now
Posted at 10:23 PM, Dec 09, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-09 23:23:10-05

McDonald's is offering new deals this holiday season, especially for its app users.

Like other fast food and beverage chains, ordering from apps has proven to be a useful tool to get steals for meals. .

McDonald's is no exception, and regularly has discounts for its app customers for sandwiches, drinks or other menu items on any mobile order.

These three weeklong deals, which started Monday, includes discounts on merch and certain menu items.

One lucky person and three friends will have the opportunity to win McDonald's for life.

Here is the schedule for the deals for December according to McDonald's website:

For week 1 (Dec. 5-11) and week 3 (Dec. 19-25):

  • Monday-Wednesday: Buy one Big Mac, get one free deal
  • Thursday-Friday: 50-cent double cheeseburgers
  • Saturday-Sunday: a "pick your own four for $4" deal, which includes a McDouble or McChicken sandwich, 4-piece McNuggets and medium drink with a small fry

For week 2 (12/12 - 12/18):

  • Monday - Tuesday: buy one get one free crispy chicken sandwich
  • Wednesday: no deal
  • Thursday - Friday: free 6-piece McNuggets, with a $1 minimum purchase
  • Saturday - Sunday: burger bundle deal, which includes a double cheeseburger, a cheeseburger, Big Mac with two medium fries for $12.50

These deals last until Dec. 18.

