Lawmakers from both parties seeking answers regarding classified documents

The Senate Intelligence Committee said it’s not been given access to the classified information discovered in the possession of President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump.

Meanwhile, roughly 12 items of classified material discovered at former Vice President Mike Pence's home are described as background briefing memos. A U.S. official said the FBI is working alongside U.S. intelligence agencies to assess the documents. And lawmakers from both parties said they are upset with the situation.

“I'm prepared to refuse consent or to fast track any nominee for any department or agency and take every step I can on every committee on which I serve to impose consequences on the administration until they provide these documents,” said Arkansas Senator Tom Cotton.

According to a CNN poll, more than 80% of Americans approve of a special counsel to investigate classified documents found at President Biden's Delaware home and former private office as Vice President.

