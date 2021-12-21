Jan. 6 committee wants to interview U.S. Rep. Scott Perry

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol made its first request.

That's to interview a sitting member of Congress.

The panel wants to interview U.S. Rep. Scott Perry (R-Pa.) and also asked that he turn over any documents he may have involving former President Donald Trump.

Perry didn't respond to the request.

The letter sent to Perry also states the panel has evidence that perry had an important role in inducting Justice Department official Jeffrey Clark.

The committee accuses Clark of refusing to answer questions about Trump's efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election.

It will vote this week on whether Clark should be held in contempt of Congress.

