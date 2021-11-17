Gas prices expected to remain high through the holidays

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Drivers are hoping for some relief at the pump, but it doesn't look like that will happen before the holidays.

The national average is still hovering near $3.50 a gallon.

Triple-A texas shows that drivers in Corpus Christi currently are paying an average of around $2.99 a gallon.

U.S. Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm says the Biden Administration's effort to reduce gas prices have failed so far.

"He's gone after OPEC and asked them to increase," Granholm said. "They said they will not be doing that."

Triple-A has tips on how drivers can use less gas:

Among their recommendations include making sure your tires are properly inflated, remove any unnecessary weight from the vehicle, avoiding accelerating too quickly and using cruise control on the highway.