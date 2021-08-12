Watch
Father marks daughter's 1st birthday after pregnant wife killed by suspected DUI driver

LOS ANGELES, California — It has been one year since a pregnant woman was struck in killed by a suspected drunk driver.

And Wednesday, her husband James Alvarez shared photos with his daughter Adalyn on Instagram who is wearing a pink dress just like her mom in the same spot where she did her maternity shoot.

Her husband says that he along with his wife Yesenia Alvarez went out for a walk when Yesenia was struck and killed by a suspected DWI driver.

She was eight months pregnant at the time of the fatal crash.

An emergency c-section was needed to save Adalyn.

James told news outlets that he is just trying to be the best father for her to make his wife proud.

