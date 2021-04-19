COVID-19 relief scammers arrested

Two hackers have been arrested in connection to a scam that took money from coronavirus relief programs in the United States.

The hackers were running the scam from Indonesia, and were arrested in the city of Surabaya after U.S. authorities notified local police.

The hackers sent text messages to over 20 million Americans, which directed them to fake government websites.

Thousands of people fell for the scam.

They were able to steal upwards of $60 million, granted through an unemployment assistance program, by using the personal information of victims.

Indonesian police have not said how long the scam was running for, and are also investigating a possible third person involved with orchestrating the operation.

If convicted, the pair could face up to 9 years in prison according to Indonesia's electronic information law.

