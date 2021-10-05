Cha-ching! California Powerball winner claims $699.8M prize

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. — After months without a winning ticket, there finally was a Powerball winner Monday night.

Unfortunately Coastal Benders, the winner was more than 1,600 miles from here.

The winning numbers drawn Monday night were 12, 22, 54, 66 and 69. The Powerball was 15.

The jackpot climbed to $699.8 million, making it the seventh-largest in U.S. lottery history and the fifth-largest in the history of Powerball.

The California Lottery says the winning ticket was sold at a grocery store in Morro Bay, located along the state’s central coast, near San Luis Obispo.

The winner will be able to choose between the annuity option paid over 29 years or the cash option of $496 million. Both prize options are subject to taxes.

There hadn't been a winner since June.