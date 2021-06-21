CDC offers tips on beating the extreme heat

Summer is upon us.

Meteorologists predict that the summer of 2021 will be hotter than average for most of the United States.

The Centers for Disease Control knows that there is an average of 702 heat-related deaths, 65,574 heat-related emergency room visits, and 8,992 heat-related hospitalizations each year. In an effort to prevent heat-related deaths and health complications, the CDC has some tips. The CDC says that a few main factors contribute to how your body regulates itself during excessive heat. One of those factors is humidity.

"When the humidity is high, sweat won’t evaporate as quickly," says the CDC website. "This keeps your body from releasing heat as fast as it may need to."

Another major factor relates to the condition of the body.

"Age, obesity, fever, dehydration, heart disease, mental illness, poor circulation, sunburn, and prescription drug and alcohol use all can play a role in whether a person can cool off enough in very hot weather," says the CDC website. "Those who are at highest risk include people 65 and older, children younger than two, and people with chronic diseases or mental illness."

The CDC recommends people closely monitor the more at-risk people to make sure they are drinking enough water and have access to air-conditioning or other cooling methods.

Centers for Disease Control

Whether you are considered vulnerable or not, everyone should take these steps to increase safety from the heat.

Stay in an air-conditioned indoor location as much as you can.

Centers for Disease Control

Drink plenty of fluids even if you don’t feel thirsty.

Centers for Disease Control

Schedule outdoor activities carefully. Wear loose, lightweight, light-colored clothing and sunscreen. Pace yourself.



Centers for Disease Control

Take cool showers or baths to cool down.

Centers for Disease Control

Check on a friend or neighbor and have someone do the same for you.

Centers for Disease Control

Never leave children or pets in cars.

Centers for Disease Control

Check the local news for health and safety updates.