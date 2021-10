Entrepreneur Jeff Bezos has announced even bigger plans for his space tourism company.

Blue Origin proposed a commercial space station that would be called Orbital Reef. Company executives say the destination could be used not just for vacations, but also for science experiments and possibly as an in-space manufacturing site.

The company plans to work with startup company Sierra Space to design and pay for Orbital Reef.

Blue Origin hopes the site can be up and running by the end of this decade.