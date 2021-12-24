Watch
NewsNational News

Actions

Bidens visit National Children's Hospital spreading holiday cheer

items.[0].videoTitle
President Joe Biden and the first lady made a holiday visit to Children's National Hospital in the nation's capital.
Biden, first lady visit hospitalized kids on Christmas Eve
Posted at 2:20 PM, Dec 24, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-24 15:20:50-05

WASHINGTON, D.C. — President Joe Biden and the first lady made a holiday visit to Children's National Hospital in the nation's capital.

The visit was a surprise for hospital patients, families and staff.

This is the first time a sitting president has taken part in the annual holiday tradition at the hospital.

This was Jill Biden's third visit to the hospital as first lady, and continues the annual tradition of first ladies celebrating the holiday at Children's National with hospitalized children and their families.

She read aloud from "Olaf's Night Before Christmas" to the children. Her reading was broadcast by video to all the pediatric patients throughout the hospital.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Safely Back to School because of inclement weather

State of Education