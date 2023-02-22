Biden is in Poland to visit with NATO allies

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — As Russia’s war on Ukraine approaches the one-year mark, President Biden is in Poland today, meeting with NATO allies.

President Biden will meet with NATO allies on the eastern flank, known as the Bucharest nine, along with NATO’s Secretary General on his final day in Poland.

Tuesday, the President delivered a defiant speech in Warsaw declaring unwavering support of Kyiv and NATO while slamming Russia's invasion of Ukraine nearly one year ago.

Just hours earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin addressed his supporters, blaming the west for the war in Ukraine.

Suspending Moscow’s last remaining nuclear arms reduction treaty with the U.S., known as the New Start Treaty.

Russia's Foreign Ministry later said it would abide by the treaty. The United Nations is urging cooperation.

"A world without nuclear arms control is a far more dangerous, unstable one, with potentially catastrophic consequences. Every effort should be taken to avoid this outcome,” United Nations Spokesman Stephane Dujarric said.

A U.S. official told CBS News Russia carried out a failed intercontinental ballistic missile test on Monday during Biden's surprise visit to Kyiv.

The national security council's John Kirby told CBS News that the federal government will continue to monitor Russia's nuclear posture. So far, there's no indication that Putin is willing or preparing to use nuclear weapons in Ukraine.

