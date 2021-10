WASHINGTON, D.C. — New statistics show Americans are quitting their jobs in record numbers.

The U.S. Labor Department reports that 4.3 million people quit their jobs in August.

The count was 4 million in July.

The hospitality industry was hit hardest with nearly 900,000 workers leaving their jobs at restaurants, bars and hotels.

The report also showed more than 10 million job openings - meaning many people are leaving their current jobs to find other positions that offer better pay.