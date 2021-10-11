AARP study finds that ageism growing during pandemic

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A new study shows ageism or age discrimination, became more prevalent during the pandemic.

Before the pandemic, an AARP survey showed 61 percent of people ages 40-to-65 either had seen or experienced ageism in the workplace.

This past May, that number jumped to 78 percent.

That's the highest number that AARP has ever reported.

It started tracking this issue in 2003.

"It hurts us on every single level: it hurts us financially, hurts us health-wise because, and I think this is why it's so hard to get people to go on camera; people don't want to admit that," said Janine Vanderburg of Changing the Narrative Ageism. "They think that there's something wrong with them instead of there's a systemic issue going on which is called age bias."

Another study found that 90 percent of workers over 50 years old - who are pushed out of jobs before they're ready to retire - never recover their previous earnings.