Watch
NewsNational News

Actions

6,000 immigrants apprehended per day in April

Homeland Security Secretary Alejando Mayorkas said that crossings at the border "remain high."
items.[0].image.alt
Gregory Bull/AP
FILE - In this March 11, 2019, file photo, construction crews replace a section of the primary wall separating San Diego, above right, and Tijuana, Mexico, below left, seen from Tijuana, Mexico. The Biden administration says it will begin work to address flooding and soil erosion risks from the unfinished wall on the U.S. border with Mexico. It also began providing answers on how it will use unspent money from shutting down one of President Donald Trump's signature domestic projects. The Defense Department says it will use unobligated money for military construction projects for its initial purpose. The repair work will take place in Texas' Rio Grande Valley and San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull, File)
Border Wall
Posted at 7:49 AM, May 04, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-04 09:07:34-04

On Monday, the Department of Homeland Security released the numbers being encountered by Customs and Border Protection at the U.S.-Mexico border.

They reported that in the month of April, border patrol agents apprehended an average of 6,000 undocumented immigrants per day, a jump up from the average of 5,500 reported in March.

Homeland Security Secretary Alejando Mayorkas said that crossings at the border "remain high."

He also added that while the numbers are increasing, the Biden Administration is making progress in reducing the number of children in U.S. Border Patrol custody.

Despite the high number of apprehensions, Homeland Security says around 1,500 people have evaded law enforcement at the border each day.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Safely Back to School

State of Education